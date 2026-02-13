5 celebrities you didn't know have experienced depression

Depression, medically termed as Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), is a serious mental health condition that affects mood, thoughts, and daily functioning.

It is not simply sadness or a temporary low mood but involves persistent emotional and physical symptoms that interfere with work, relationships, sleep, and overall quality of life.

5 Celebrities Who Have Openly Spoken About Depression:

Dwayne Johnson: spoke about experiencing severe depression during his early career and after personal setbacks.

spoke about experiencing severe depression during his early career and after personal setbacks. Billie Eilish: discussed struggles with depression during her adolescence.

discussed struggles with depression during her adolescence. Lady Gaga: became a bold and open advocate for mental health awareness after battling depression.

became a bold and open advocate for mental health awareness after battling depression. Prince Harry: shared his experience with depression following the loss of his mother, Princess Diana.

shared his experience with depression following the loss of his mother, Princess Diana. Selena Gomez: publicly addressed her mental health challenges, including depression and anxiety.

Symptoms of Depression

Common symptoms for depression include:

Persistent feeling of emptiness or sadness

Loss of interest in previously enjoyable activities and hobbies

Fatigue or low energy

Changes in appetite or/and sleep patterns

Difficulty concentrating on regular tasks

Feelings of worthlessness or excessive guilt

Thoughts of self-harm or suicide

Treatment Options

Depression is in fact, treatable and can be managed through lifestyle changes, including regular exercise and sleep regulation, social support and stress management strategies.

Additionally, after seeking professional help, your healthcare provider may recommend line of treatments like psychotherapy, particularly cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and antidepressant medications, such as SSRIs or SNRIs.

Despite what many people still believe today, that depression is all "in the head," it is a real and treatable medical condition. Public figures speaking openly about their struggles help reduce stigma and encourage others to seek help as well.