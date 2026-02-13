5 celebrities you didn't know have experienced depression
Depression is a medically recognized mental disorder that affects daily life and many celebrities have it
Depression, medically termed as Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), is a serious mental health condition that affects mood, thoughts, and daily functioning.
It is not simply sadness or a temporary low mood but involves persistent emotional and physical symptoms that interfere with work, relationships, sleep, and overall quality of life.
5 Celebrities Who Have Openly Spoken About Depression:
- Dwayne Johnson: spoke about experiencing severe depression during his early career and after personal setbacks.
- Billie Eilish: discussed struggles with depression during her adolescence.
- Lady Gaga: became a bold and open advocate for mental health awareness after battling depression.
- Prince Harry: shared his experience with depression following the loss of his mother, Princess Diana.
- Selena Gomez: publicly addressed her mental health challenges, including depression and anxiety.
Symptoms of Depression
Common symptoms for depression include:
- Persistent feeling of emptiness or sadness
- Loss of interest in previously enjoyable activities and hobbies
- Fatigue or low energy
- Changes in appetite or/and sleep patterns
- Difficulty concentrating on regular tasks
- Feelings of worthlessness or excessive guilt
- Thoughts of self-harm or suicide
Treatment Options
Depression is in fact, treatable and can be managed through lifestyle changes, including regular exercise and sleep regulation, social support and stress management strategies.
Additionally, after seeking professional help, your healthcare provider may recommend line of treatments like psychotherapy, particularly cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and antidepressant medications, such as SSRIs or SNRIs.
Despite what many people still believe today, that depression is all "in the head," it is a real and treatable medical condition. Public figures speaking openly about their struggles help reduce stigma and encourage others to seek help as well.
