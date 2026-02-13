China debuts world’s first AI-powered Earth observation satellite for smart cities

China has achieved a major breakthrough in launching the world’s largest AI model satellite. Launched at 14:37 Beijing Time on Thursday, the mission opens the door for a game-changing, AI-equipped Earth observation satellite. The “Hong Kong Youth Scientific Innovation” is the world’s first large-scale AI model satellite dedicated to sustainable urban development.

This recent breakthrough was observed as a new game-changing (AI)-equipped Earth observation satellite was launched among a group of seven satellites China launched in an offshore mission. The “Hong Kong Youth Scientific Innovation” satellite-the world’s first to deploy a large-scale AI model for sustainable urban development-was sent into planned orbit at 14:37 Beijing Time on Thursday atop a Smart Dragon-3 (SD-3) commercial rocket.

15th Five-Year Plan underscoring commitment to technology and innovation

The successful launch comes in the opening year of the nation’s 15th Five-Year Plan, underlining national commitment to harnessing technology and innovation. This aligns with both the central government and Hong Kong’s vision of developing the city into a global innovation and technology hub.

In this regard, Dennis Lo Yuk-ming, the ninth Vice-Chancellor and President of CUHK said: “The successful in orbit satellite is not only another breakthrough for CUUK in aerospace technology but also marks a new milestone in intelligent remote sensing and spatial information applications.”

New AI Satellite to provide high-precision geographic information

The successful entry into orbit represents a breakthrough for satellite technology in providing high resolution geospatial data. This mission will deliver vital information services for environmental monitoring, transportation, and disaster response across the Greater Bay Area and internationally. Furthermore, the project is expected to support the establishment of an international satellite data centre in Hong Kong, furthering the city’s sustainability goals and the nation’s commitment to becoming a leading global aerospace power.