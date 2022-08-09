Relief sought for elderly prisoners

PESHAWAR: Organisations working for prisoners’ rights have requested the president and prime minister to release prisoners above 60 years of age who have completed two-thirds of imprisonment in view of Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day.

This was requested by civil society activist Jahangir Hazart Ali in a letter sent to the president, prime minister, secretary of law and secretary of the interior.The civil society activist requested authorities to provide special relief to the elderly, women and children prisoners for their release so they should have time with their families and work for the development of the country.

The letter further said that most of the senior citizens in the prisons had already completed their two-thirds of time behind bars.He argued it was observed internationally that the government announces relief to prisoners on national days while it will also decrease expenditures of the prisons. The rights activist said that more prisoners had been held behind bars beyond their capacity, which has overburdened jails.