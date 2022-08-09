Lt Gen Faiz to lead Bahawalpur Corps, Lt Gen Hassan Peshawar Corps

Corps Commander Peshawar and ex-director general ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed. —File Photo

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army Monday announced postings and transfers of three lieutenant generals.



According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Corps Commander Peshawar and ex-director general ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed from the Baloch Regiment has been transferred as Corps Commander Bahawalpur.

Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lt Gen Khalid Zia, who is from the Punjab Regiment, has been posted as Military Secretary Pakistan Army at the General Headquarters (GHQ). Military Secretary Lt Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, who is from the Frontier Force Regiment, will replace Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed as Corps Commander Peshawar.

A few days back, Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor was appointed as Corps Commander Quetta in place of Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali who was martyred in Lasbela helicopter crash.



Lt Gen Hameed was appointed Director General ISI on June 16, 2019. He had previously served in the ISI as the head of internal security and comes from the Baloch Regiment. His appointment had come at a very crucial time when both external and internal security challenges seemed to be growing. Lt Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general and appointed as the military secretary in 2020.