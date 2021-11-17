DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed bids farewell to President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed paid a visit to President Dr Arif Alvi at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday to bid farewell before leaving his post.
Lt Gen Hameed will serve as DG ISI till November 19 after which Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum will take charge of the post on November 20.
The president appreciated the efforts and services of Lt Gen Hameed as DG ISI for the country's security.
President Alvi also expressed his best wishes for Lt Gen Hameed on his appointment as Peshawar Corps Commander.
Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Lt Gen Anjum the new DG ISI by Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 26.
"The Prime Minister has seen and approved the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, HI (M) as Director General Inter-Services Intelligence, with effect from 20th November, 2021, from the panel of officers at para 6 of the summary," reads the notification from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
