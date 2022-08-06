PTI completes organisational structure

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial Information Secretary Zahir Shah Toru on Friday said his party had completed its organizational structure at the lowest level across the country.

Speaking at a news conference here on Friday, he said the PTI had completed organizational structure in 22 out of the 35 districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Zahir Shah said the PTI had become the only political party, whose 150,000 officials were in direct contact with the people.

Zahir Shah said the party was being reorganized on the instructions of PTI leader Imran Khan.

He said the workers had conveyed the vision of Imran Khan at the village and neighbourhood council.

He said sub-organisations including Ulema Wing, Students Wing, Lawyers Wing, Doctors Wing, Traders Wing, Women Wing and Farmers Wing had been formed at the grassroots level.

While referring to the political situation, he said the ‘imported government’ had become unnerved after the announcement of by-elections on certain seats.

The PTI would give a tough time to other parties in the by-elections, he said, and dismissed reports about internal rift in the party.

He said the party’s parliamentary board would decide the award of tickets in the light of the directives from the leadership.