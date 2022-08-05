Pakistanis do well in IB exams

Islamabad : Pakistani students have scored well in the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme.

Globally, 89,201 IB MYP students received their eAssessment (e-Portfolios and on-screen examinations), and personal projects results, from the May 2022 examination session. They included 165 students from Pakistan. The MYP is currently offered in nine Pakistani schools for the May 2022 examination session, over 240 IB World Schools in 59 countries participated in the optional MYP eAssessment, representing a 13.4% increase in registrations.

The students, who registered for the full MYP certificate, received an average score of 37.72 points (out of 56 possible maximum). The point average in Pakistan was 40.06. Olli-Pekka Heinonen, director general of the International Baccalaureate, said: "Our students have shown outstanding resilience and dedication to learning. I am immensely proud of all our students for reaching this milestone.