Tuesday August 02, 2022
Peshawar

Hospitality school campus launched

By Bureau report
August 02, 2022

PESHAWAR: The Hashoo School of Hospitality Management has launched its Peshawar campus to promote the hospitality and tourism sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A press release said the Hashoo School of Hospitality Management and the IMSciences signed a memorandum of understanding here on Monday. A number of officials from the KP government, IMSciences and Hashoo Group attended the function. The Hashoo School of Hospitality Management is offering a degree in hospitality and tourism. Daud Khan, Secretary for Higher Education, Archives and Libraries, was the chief guest on the occasion.

