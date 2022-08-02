3 women killed in roof collapse

TAKHTBHAI: Three women were killed and four other members of the family sustained injuries when the roof of a room of a house collapsed in the Maday Baba area in Takhtbhai tehsil on Monday.Local residents said that roof of a room of the house of one Noor Khan, a resident the of Maday Baba (Speena Thana) area caved in, burying the inmates under the debris.
As a result, three women, including the 70-year-old mother of Noor Khan, the 38-year-old wife of Bashir Jan and another woman were killed while the wife and two daughters of Noor Khan and a child Huzaifa sustained injuries. One of the children was stated to be in a precarious condition. Soon after the incident, the local residents and the Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and pulled out the bodies and the injured from debris.
