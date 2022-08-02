RIU inks MoU for hospitality and culinary arts

Islamabad:A memorandum of understanding (MoU), was signed between Riphah International University (RIU) and Bay River College, Calgary Canada. The ceremony was held at Gulberg Greens Campus of the university here.

The chief guest of the event was Michael Lazaruk, counsellor and senior trade commissioner at Canadian High Commission, Pakistan. The Vice Chancellor of Riphah University, Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad, and Dr. Arshad Mahmood, president of Bay River College, Calgary Canada signed the MoU on behalf of the institutions.

The MoU will strengthen the bond and commitment between both educational institutions. This MoU was signed as a part of the initiation of the first private Institute of Hospitality and Culinary Arts in twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

At the Riphah Institute of Hospitality and Culinary Arts, students will receive the gold class standards of hospitality and tourism industry education and skills to pursue a promising career in the field. This MoU is the start of the mutual collaboration between these institutions in which the focus is laid down on sharing of the Canadian curriculum with Riphah International University for students of Bachelors of Science in Tourism and Hospitality Management -BS THM.

The chief guest, Michael Lazaruk, appreciated the efforts of Riphah University in opening the door to new opportunities for Pakistani youth. He said that this MoU can strengthen the ties between both educational institutes and allow students to come out of the traditional learning methods and learn new approaches of hospitality industry.

Addressing the occasion, Hassan Muhammad Khan, chancellor of Riphah International University shared the vision behind the university and IIMCT. He praised university academic leadership for their efforts to uplift the Institute through introducing subjects of Hospitality and Culinary Arts in twin cities.

Moreover, the chancellor thanked Dr. Arshad Mahmood, president at Bay River College, Calgary Canada for signing the MoU and presented a souvenir to chief guest Michael Lazaruk for honouring the event with his presence.