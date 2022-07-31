England’s Livingstone eager to shed ‘cameo’ tag

LONDON: Liam Livingstone is desperate to be known for more than “cameo” innings as England head into their final white-ball match of the 2022 home season.

The 28-year-old Lancashire batsman has a well-deserved reputation as a brilliant ball-striker capable of hitting huge sixes.

But his 34 international appearances in both limited-overs formats have yielded just one hundred and one fifty.

It is a record Livingstone is keen to improve heading into Sunday’s third Twenty20 International against South Africa in Southampton, which will decide the outcome of a three-match series currently level at 1-1.

During the past month, Livingstone’s top-score in 10 white-ball games for England has been 42 not out, although his quickfire 38 off 26 balls at Old Trafford helped England defeat the Proteas in a One-day International.

Nevertheless, the spin-bowling all-rounder has had enough of producing “cameo” innings.

“I think that has been the word I have seen everywhere, to be honest,” Livingstone told reporters at Southampton on Saturday.

“I feel like I have been able to affect certain games but I just haven’t got that big score to go on and win a game for the team.

“Hopefully that is tomorrow (Sunday). If not, it is not as though I feel out of nick. I feel like I am playing really well but I just need a couple of things to go my way and hopefully I can get a big score in to help the team towards winning.”