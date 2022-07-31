Amidst the constant political instability in Pakistan, one can easily conclude that our country lacks proper governance. It seems as if all major institutions fail to carry out their duties effectively. Leaders of major political parties have always prioritized their personal interests over the country’s needs.

This is one of the major causes of Pakistan’s fractured economy, resulting in our currency being severely devalued and inflation running rampant. Such a situation has not been witnessed since the birth of Pakistan. The situation calls for a revolution and at this point, even the use of martial law may be better than the current democracy.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad