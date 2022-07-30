BU holds open house expo

Islamabad : Bahria School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (BSEAS) conducted 11th Open House Expo 2022 at newly built state-of-the-art Campus at H-11/4 here, says a press release.

Bahria University Rector Vice Admiral (r) Kaleem Shaukat, HI(M) was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Open House Expo 2022 was attended by senior officials of the University besides Registrar, faculty members, reps of industry and students.

Rector Bahria University visited various stands and witnessed various projects of the students besides interacting with the industry reps.

In his address, the Rector BU stressed upon the need for applied research and hoped that many of the students’ projects would be transformed into startups for commercial utilisation. The event provided students a good opportunity to showcase these projects and also interact with industry reps for commercialization of their projects.

In Open House Expo, more than 200 students of Bahria School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (BSEAS) from Departments of Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science and Earth & Environmental Science displayed their final year projects.

More than 40 industrial and commercial partners at National and International level visited BSEAS Open House 2022. Best projects in various domain were awarded with shields and prizes.