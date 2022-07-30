‘Bell of Peace’ installed at Swat Museum

MINGORA: Chief Thai monk Arayawangso has said that Swat was the most sacred land for Buddhists in the past and was a peaceful abode for Buddhism, which was why the bell of peace was installed to send messages of peace from this valley to the world.

He along with other Buddhist followers from Thailand was attending the inauguration ceremony of the Bell of Peace in Swat Museum.

On the occasion, the birthday anniversary of King Rama X of the Kingdom of Thailand was also celebrated. The ceremony was also attended by Colonel Adisak Showichen, Military and Defense Attaché, the Royal Thai Embassy, Islamabad, elders, and former Swat state royal family members.

Monk Arayawangso said that traces of civilisation in Swat Valley clearly indicated that the virtuous spirit of humanity prevailed in Swat valley for a long time.

“The revival of civilisation for peace and welfare can really happen when the moral spirit of mankind returns to this sacred land once again. Now, all of us who wish for a peaceful existence make a mindful determination and send it through the sound of the Peace Bell to everyone everywhere in the world,” he said.

He said that during his last visit in 2019, the late prince Miangul Adnan Aurangzeb had asked him to visit Swat and install the Bell of Peace.

“Today, he is not among us but we came and installed the bell here in Swat,” he said and prayed for the soul of the deceased.

He said the goal of peace could be possible when the peace-loving people in this land of Pakistan and those around the world endorse the idea of peace.

Colonel Adisak Showichen, the military and defense attaché of the Royal Thai Embassy, read a message of blessings in wake of the celebration of King Rama’s 10th birthday anniversary.

“We are grateful to the government of Pakistan and people for their support for celebrating the birthday of King Rama the 10th and installation of the Bell of Peace,” he said, adding that he was sure that the ring of the bell would send a peace signal all over the world.