CM resents slow pace of stadium upgrading

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday suspended two officials over the slow pace of work on the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium upgrading and ordered an inquiry against them.

The officials placed under suspension included an executive engineer and a sub-divisional engineer. He called for stern action against the contractor, adding as well along with the relevant officials of the Sports Department as per the Monitoring and Evaluation report.

The chief minister expressed anger at the delay in the implementation of the Safe City Project of Peshawar and directed to hold a special meeting of the relevant officials to this effect.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting held here to review progress on mega development projects in various sectors, said a handout.

Of the progress made so far on developmental projects, it was informed that administrative approval had been accorded for the acquisition of land for the 30KM long Dir Motorway Project whereas Section IV would be imposed on the proposed land after the alignment of the project is finalized.

Similarly, the work order for Patrak-Thall - Kumrat Road Project would also be issued within the next one and half months. About the development projects in the health sector, it was informed that the establishment of Timergarah Medical College had been completed and classes would commence there from the new academic year.

It was added that procurement of equipment for the hospitals had been completed under the project of revamping non-teaching DHQ hospitals.

The participants were told that various healthcare facilities of merged areas have been outsourced which were now functional with emergency and OPD services.

It was told that the PC-I for Timergarah Water Supply Scheme had also been cleared from the Provincial Development Working Party and submitted to the Planning Commission of Pakistan for final approval. The chief minister directed the officials to start physical work on the Swat Motorway Phase-II Project within a week’s time.

He directed the secretary for Communication & Works to visit the ongoing road projects in the Dir

district and submit him

a report.

Mahmood Khan directed the officials of the Agriculture and Livestock Department to complete all the arrangements for the commencement of classes in the Livestock University Swat by September this year. He directed the Senior Member Board of Revenue to initiate homework to give the status of districts to Wari and Alai tehsils.