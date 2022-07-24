Muhammad Waseem takes oath as SPSC chief

Acting Sindh governor Agha Siraj Durrani administered the oath office to Muhammad Waseem as chairperson of the Sindh Public Service Public Commission (SPSC) in a ceremony held at the Governor House on Saturday.

With the approval of the acting governor, Waseem has been appointed chairperson of the SPSC with immediate effect. Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Waqar Mehdi, Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon and provincial secretaries were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Waseem had served for over three decades in the government of Sindh and acquired a rich experience in multifarious fields of public service. He had joined the government service after obtaining a Master of Arts in Economics degree from the University of Karachi. He had been serving in Grade- 22 as the chairman of the Sindh Planning and Development Board when he had retired. He had served in different departments and also worked as the acting chief secretary of the province.