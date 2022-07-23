Trump slams ‘kangaroo court’ probing his Capitol riot inaction

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump lashed out overnight at the panel investigating the US Capitol riot, calling it a "kangaroo court," trashing its vice chair Liz Cheney as a "sanctimonious loser" and reiterating his lie about the 2020 election being stolen.

Hours after lawmakers wound up a forensic condemnation of his inaction during the January 6, 2021 insurrection, his social media posts confirmed he was closely following the hearing on how he ignored pleas to order his supporters to go home.

"I had an election rigged and stolen from me, and our country. The USA is going to hell. Am I supposed to be happy?" Trump blared on his Twitter-like platform Truth Social, as he accused the panel of being "corrupt and highly partisan."

The twice-impeached 76-year-old, who is mulling another White House run in 2024, pondered why lawmakers did not ask the Secret Service to confirm accusations that Trump tried to wrestle for control of his limousine as he sought to join the mob storming the Capitol. "Because they know the answer, and don’t like it. A kangaroo court!" Trump said late on Thursday.

He also attacked top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell as a "disloyal sleezebag" after the committee aired footage never seen before of McConnell working to clear the Capitol so Congress could certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.