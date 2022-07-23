PU library introduces two books

LAHORE:Punjab University library Friday organised an introductory programme on two books. According to details, the books of the month were: Farab-a-Nazar: Alami Aadab say Intikhab that was translated by Syed Saeed Naqvi and Numbercaste penned by Yudhanjaya Wijeratne. PU Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani discussed Farab-a-Nazar and narrated themes and soft messages of the stories in his literary style. The talk on Numbercaste was presented by Institute of English Language and Literature Assistant Prof Dr Shahzeb Khan, who described the intriguing plot of the novel that addressed the obscured levies of information data usage in the modern digital world and its future impacts.