Urban flooding threat not abated

LAHORE:Scattered rain with humid weather was witnessed in the city here on Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in central/south Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and eastern Balochistan from 23rd to 26th July. They said rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period while flash flooding was also expected in local Nullahs of central/southern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Eastern Balochistan.

They said strong monsoon currents were penetrating in central and southern parts of the country. They predicted that more rain-wind/thundershower were expected in Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Sindh and eastern Balochistan while isolated heavy falls were likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab and eastern Balochistan. In Lahore the rain was recorded at Tajpura (53mm), Airport (50 mm), Shahi Qila (42 mm), Shahdara (37 mm), Mughalpura (25 mm), Gulshan Ravi (23 mm), Samanabad and Johar Town (20 mm each), Lakshami Chowk and Upper Mall (15 mm each), Gulberg (13 mm), Misri Shah and Township (11 mm each), Walled City (08 mm), Punjab University (06 mm) and Iqbal Town (04 mm).

Rainfall was also recorded at several cities including Jhang, Hafizabad, Khanewal, Kasur, Rahimyar Khan, Kot Addu, Leyyah, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bhakkar, Sargodha, DG Khan, Narowal, Gujranwala, Murree, Jhelum, Mangla, Khanpur, Noorpur Thal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Joharabad, Bahawalpur, Toba Tek Singh, Attock, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Mohenjodara, Rohri, Larkana, Jacobabad, Sakrand, Dadu, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Thatta, Takht bhai, Peshawar, Bannu, DI Khan, Parachinar, Malam Jabba, Kakul, Kotli, Gari Dupatta, Rawalakot, Barkhan and Sibbi. Friday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokundi where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 34°C and minimum was 22.6°C.