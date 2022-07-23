CM orders inquiry into rainwater death of 3 kids

LAHORE: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz expressed regret over the death of three children who drowned in rainwater in Narowal.
While expressing his condolences on Friday, Chief Minister asked for a report from the Commissioner Gujranwala Division about the tragic incident. Hamza has ordered an inquiry into the tragic incident.
CM said that the families of the deceased children were in grief and we are with them in this hour of grief. He prayed to Allah Almighty to give patience to the bereaved families of the deceased children.
Meanwhile, in another statement Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has congratulated Pakistan’s first female mountaineer Samina Baig for summiting K2 peak.
NOWSHERA: Awami National Party central secretary general Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Friday asked the federal government...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The heavy rains have caused flash floods in the low-lying areas in Kiri Khaisore Union Council and...
BARA: Unidentified armed men martyred another cop in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Friday, official sources...
HARIPUR: A court in Ghazi tehsil on Friday convicted six schoolteachers of negligence that caused the death of two...
PESHAWAR: The family of a nine-year-old girl Salma, who has been advised a bone marrow transplant by the doctors, is...
MARDAN: The local government in Mardan will continue the “Stori Da Mardan” project to encourage talented students...
Comments