CM orders inquiry into rainwater death of 3 kids

LAHORE: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz expressed regret over the death of three children who drowned in rainwater in Narowal.

While expressing his condolences on Friday, Chief Minister asked for a report from the Commissioner Gujranwala Division about the tragic incident. Hamza has ordered an inquiry into the tragic incident.

CM said that the families of the deceased children were in grief and we are with them in this hour of grief. He prayed to Allah Almighty to give patience to the bereaved families of the deceased children.

Meanwhile, in another statement Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has congratulated Pakistan’s first female mountaineer Samina Baig for summiting K2 peak.