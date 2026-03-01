OpenAI defies industry pressure, secures guardrails under new US defense department pact

OpenAI has released new details regarding its partnership with the Department of War under a new agreement focused on deploying advanced AI systems within classified environments while maintaining strict ethical and safety boundaries. The company said on Saturday that this agreement was struck with the Pentagon to deploy technology across the department while protecting its sensitive use cases.

President Trump directed the government to stop working with Anthropic, and the Pentagon announced that it would declare the startup a supply chain risk, dealing a major blow to the artificial intelligence lab after a showdown over technology guardrails.

In this connection, OpenAI said on Saturday: “We think our agreement has more guardrails than any previous agreement for classified AI deployments, including Anthropics.”

According to Reuters, the AI firm said that the contract with the Department of Defense-which the Trump administration has renamed the Department of War-enforces three red lines:

OpenAI technology cannot be used for mass domestic surveillance

To direct autonomous weapons systems

Lastly, the technology will not involved in any high-stakes automated decisions

The Pentagon has signed agreements worth up to $200 million with each major AI lab over the past year, including Anthropic, OpenAI and Google. Currently, the Pentagon is seeking to preserve full flexibility and avoid being constrained by creators warnings against powering weapons with unreliable AI.

Following the current decision, OpenAI has clarified that any violations of its contract by the US government could trigger an immediate termination.