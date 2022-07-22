Book on peace efforts in Dir launched

TIMERGARA: The launching ceremony of the book “Matti Say Mohabbat”, authored by Mumtaz Zarin Khan, was held here on Thursday.

The ceremony was presided over by former senator and PPP leader Ahmad Hassan Khan and attended by sitting and former police officials, representatives of Timergara Press Club, Timergara traders’ union, Timergara Chamber of Commerce, workers from various political parties and area elders.

Speaking on the occasion, Lower Dir DPO Ikraullah Khan, Ahmad Hassan Khan, president Timergara traders’ union Haji Anwaaruddin

and others appreciated the efforts of the former DPO Mumtaz Zareen

Khan and paid tribute to the martyrs of the police force, security forces, civilians and local elders who laid their lives to restore peace in Lower Dir district when the peace of the area had been challenged by militants back in the year 2009.

The book ‘Matti Say Mohabbat’ covers events and measures taken by police, security agencies and the local elders to restore peace in the area.