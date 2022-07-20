Vawda’s petition challenging lifetime disqualification adjourned

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of appeal filed by PTI leader Faisal Vawda challenging life time disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) due to non-availability of Senator Nisar Khurro’s lawyer.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial directed the concerned parties to come prepare on the next date of hearing for assisting it on invoking Article 62(1)(f) of the constitution.

In March, the court had rejected Vawda’s plea of staying the victory notification of Pakistan People’s Party candidate Nisar Khurro’s on the Senate seat vacated after his lifetime disqualification.

It is pertinent to mention that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on February 9, 2022 had disqualified ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Vawda under Article-62 (1) (f) of the Constitution in a dual citizenship case. In the 27-page judgment, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) held that Faisal Vawda had submitted a false affidavit while submitting nomination papers for the 2018 elections. Following the judgment, the ECP had also de-notified him as senator.