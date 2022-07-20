KP CM orders recruitment of lecturers

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed the relevant officials to expedite the process of recruitment of lecturers to address the issue of the shortage of teaching staff at the government colleges.

He issued the directives while chairing a provincial cabinet meeting here on Tuesday, said a handout. The meeting, besides the cabinet members, was attended by administrative secretaries of various departments and other officials.

The chief minister said the recruitment should be made through the KP Public Service Commission and if needed, a mechanism shall be devised to appoint teaching staff on a temporary basis on reasonable remunerations for the purpose.

He said full funds should be released for the construction of roads and other ongoing development projects in the merged districts.

The cabinet approved the appointment of Syeda Rabia Sultana to fill out the casual vacancy of director in Water & Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Abbottabad.

Similarly, the name Muhammad Rehan Yousaf was okayed for appointment as the chief executive officer of the WSSC Abbottabad.

The cabinet gave the nod to transfer 08 kanal and 10 marla state land situated at Kalaya in the Orakzai district, which is the property of the district administration, in the name of the Home and Tribal Affairs Department for the establishment of the District Police Officer office, CTD office and Special Branch office at Kalaya.

The cabinet accorded approval for availing Project Readiness Financing loan for the ADB-Assisted ADP scheme “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Resources Development Project”.

The cabinet approved the transfer of two Kanal state land located in C&W Colony at Batkhela Tehsil, Malakand district, owned by the C&W Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the name of Emergency Rescue Services (Rescue-1122) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for establishing Rescue-1122 station there.

It was decided to hand over C&W Rest House Naran to Kaghan Development Authority and Shagai Rest House Saidu Sharif to Upper Swat Development Authority for office use with certain necessary conditions.