ATLANTIC CITY: President Dr Arif Alvi made an appeal to Pakistani doctors of America and the Pakistani community to play their role in lobbying for promotion of Pak-US relations.

Dr Alvi made this appeal during his online address to social forum, a sub-group of Pakistani doctors organisation APPNA, during its annual convention in Atlantic City on Saturday.

The president lauded the love of overseas Pakistanis for their country. He said that highly-educated Pakistanis left the country to settle abroad and this way a brain drain occurred due to their settlement abroad.

He appealed to Pakistanis, settled in the US, to play their role in lobbying for improving and promoting good relations between Pakistan and America. Dr Alvi also answered the questions of participants during the function after concluding his address.