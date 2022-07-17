ATLANTIC CITY: President Dr Arif Alvi made an appeal to Pakistani doctors of America and the Pakistani community to play their role in lobbying for promotion of Pak-US relations.
Dr Alvi made this appeal during his online address to social forum, a sub-group of Pakistani doctors organisation APPNA, during its annual convention in Atlantic City on Saturday.
The president lauded the love of overseas Pakistanis for their country. He said that highly-educated Pakistanis left the country to settle abroad and this way a brain drain occurred due to their settlement abroad.
He appealed to Pakistanis, settled in the US, to play their role in lobbying for improving and promoting good relations between Pakistan and America. Dr Alvi also answered the questions of participants during the function after concluding his address.
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday warned Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers...
ISLAMABAD: Passengers of railways and airlines took a sigh of relief on the announcement to reduce fares by 10 per...
JEDDAH: President Joe Biden on Saturday assured Arab leaders the United States would remain fully engaged in the...
RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday warned the establishment to stay away from the...
Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja made it clear to the Pakistan Army that deployment of army and...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has presented Pakistan’s Voluntary...
Comments