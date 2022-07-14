 
Thursday July 14, 2022
Kidnapped boy recovered

By Our Correspondent
July 14, 2022

Lahore: A 10-year-old boy, who was kidnapped from the Sanda area two days ago, has been found in the Harbanspura area on Wednesday. The kidnappers left the boy Taiyab at Harbanspura Bridge and escaped. However, special police teams formed to round up the kidnappers could not make any success.

