Kidnapped boy recovered

Islamabad: Meteorological and hydrological extremes such as extreme precipitation and flows in short spans of time may...
Islamabad: Pakistan to participate in 13 trade exhibitions in China during 2022-23. In line with Trade Development...
Rawalpindi: Fatima Jinnah Woman University has successfully organised the second series of five days of faculty...
Islamabad: As many as 350 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital...
Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority has decided to request the Engineer-in-Chief Branch of the General...
RAHIMYAR KHAN: Police Wednesday arrested two accused who kidnapped and murdered their friend the other day. Abdul...
Comments