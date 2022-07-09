World leaders condemn Abe assassination

TOKYO: World leaders condemned Friday’s assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, and paid tribute to the 67-year-old, who was his country’s longest-serving leader.

US President Joe Biden said he was "stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened" by the assassination. "This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him," Biden said in a statement. "Even at the moment he was attacked, he was engaged in the work of democracy."

Biden ordered flags on US government buildings to fly at half-mast through Sunday. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol termed the killing an "unacceptable act".

"I extend my consolation and condolences to his family and the Japanese people for having lost their longest-serving prime minister and a respected politician," Yoon said. The Chinese embassy in Japan said it was "shocked" by the shooting.

"During his tenure, former prime minister Abe made contributions to the improvement and development of China-Japan relations. We express our condolences on his passing and express sympathy and solicitude for his family," an embassy spokesperson said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the leadership role taken by the former premier, saying the United Kingdom stands with Japan "at this dark and sad time". "Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe. His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many," Johnson tweeted.

In a message of condolence sent to Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, Queen Elizabeth II said she too was "deeply saddened" by the news of Abe’s death, adding that she had "fond memories of meeting Mr Abe and his wife" when they visited Britain in 2016.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Abe’s assassination "incredibly shocking". "The world has lost a great man of vision, and Canada has lost a close friend," he said. French President Emmanuel Macron said "Japan has lost a great prime minister".

Abe had "dedicated his life to his country and worked for stability in the world", he said in a tweet. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Abe’s killing had left him "aghast and deeply sad".

"I extend deep sympathy to his family, my colleague Fumio Kishida and our Japanese friends," the German leader tweeted. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that his country was "shocked by the terrible attack that hits Japan and its free democratic debate."

"Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted after the attack.

"Our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time."

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro expressed "extreme indignation" at the killing and declared three days of official mourning in solidarity with Japan. Brazil is home to the largest Japanese community outside of the archipelago, with about 1.9 million immigrants and descendants.