Choosing business

It is common to see that parents mostly urge their children to choose a mainstream professional field like medicine or engineering. There is often very little regard for business and entrepreneurship. Along with other subjects, the youth should learn business skills, whether online or traditionally. Business skills can prove to be useful when there are issues of unemployment as they are a suitable means for earning money.

Many young people have efficient management skills, but do not know how to utilize them. They should be taught how to brainstorm ideas, develop new products and make a creative process more efficient. It can be seen in daily life that those who earn a hefty amount of money usually have their own business. Therefore, teachers and professors should encourage their students to choose business along with their other academic subjects.

Parvez Iqbal Lak

Chiniot