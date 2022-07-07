Bilawal, Blinken call for boosting ties

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (Left) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday said that he had spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and they reaffirmed their mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States by expanding engagements in different sectors.

On his Twitter handle, the foreign minister, while referring to 75 years of Pak-US relationship, stressed that they must increase people-to-people and business-to-business contacts.

“We reaffirmed our mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral ties by expanding our engagement in trade, energy, health & security marking 75 years of our relationship. We must increase people-to-people & business-to-business contacts,” the foreign minister posted a tweet.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar. Both the dignitaries reiterated their commitment to widen and deepen their longstanding ties.

According to the Foreign Office, State Minister Hina Khar congratulated Blome on his appointment as US Ambassador to Pakistan. During their meeting, both the dignitaries reiterated their commitment to widen and deepen longstanding Pak-US ties. They also reaffirmed engagement in trade, investment, energy and health sectors. Both underlined importance of people-to-people ties and Congressional engagement.



Meanwhile, US Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Dilawar Syed said that trade and investment are future of the US-Pakistan relationship and both countries nurture a mutual desire for enhanced cooperation.

During his four-day visit to Lahore and Sialkot, the Special Representative met Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. He stated, “The United States is firmly committed to its partnership with Pakistan, a relationship built on a foundation of mutual interests, respect, and trust.”

The US Special Representative also visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Hilbro International Factory, TEVTA Institute and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) where he met business leaders, traders, entrepreneurs, traders and students and discussed enhancing avenues for connecting Pakistani and US businesses.

Speaking at a dinner with business leaders from across Punjab, Special Representative Dilawar Syed spoke about working together to improve access to renewable energy, boost food security, and promote commerce between the two countries to commemorate the 75th years of diplomatic ties between the two nations. "Our vision for the region is the one comprising nations that are independent, strong, and prosperous.”

The United States welcomes investment and trade that promotes sustainable, fair, and responsible development. The Special Representative met members of the Punjab Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry as well and said, “We look forward to more cooperation on integrating women into Pakistan’s economy, through the US-Pakistan Women Council.

During his visit to Sialkot, he visited the TEVTA Training Center for Women to highlight the government’s role in supporting women through skill development. Dilawar Syed also met members of the American Business Forum and young entrepreneurs at the National Incubation Center at LUMS.