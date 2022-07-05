Babar expects pacers to perform well in Sri Lanka

LAHORE: Captain Babar Azam has said that Pakistani fast bowlers will do well despite spin-friendly pitches in Sri Lanka.

Addressing a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday, he said Pakistan fast bowlers had performed consistently during the past years. Babar-led Pakistan are due to leave for Sri Lanka on Wednesday (tomorrow) to play two Tests in Galle and Colombo between July 16 and July 29. The two Tests are part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Defending selection of the spin-trio of Yasir Shah, Muhammad Nawaz and Nauman Ali, he said Yasir's return had brought experience to the team in the spin department. The presence of Nauman and Nawaz will further strengthen the spin bowling options, he said, adding that Pakistani spin-trio was capable of exploiting the conditions in Sri Lanka. “Yasir Shah is a changed bowler and has a good economy against Sri Lanka,” Babar said.

To a query, he said: “The team is visiting Sri Lanka after 2015 but we are familiar with the conditions and hope to do well in the batting and bowling departments. “The batsmen are in good form, and we will put in our best in Sri Lanka,” said Babar.

“If the team plays under the given plan, we are sure we will do well against the young Lankan team,” he added. “We will play according to our batting strength,” he said. On the rain forecast during the upcoming series, he said: “Weather is not in our hand; what we can do is to make a good team combination and play according to the situation.”

About the absence of Sajid Khan from the team touring Sri Lanka, he said the off-spinner was remodelling his action and had been given time to work for that.About Shaheen Shah Afridi's long batting session, Babar said Shaheen was keen to improve his batting. “If a bowler scores 30-35 runs, it gives an edge to the team,” he added.