Tuesday July 05, 2022
Peshawar

10 held for market firing

By Our Correspondent
July 05, 2022

LANDIKOTAL: Ten persons were arrested in a firing incident in a cattle market here on Monday.Two days ago, five persons were injured while several cattle were killed when two rival parties traded fire at the cattle market.The police officials visited the Landikotal cattle market and met people.

