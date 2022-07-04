Relying on rallies?

Since Imran’s ouster from power in April 2022, he has been conducting rallies against the coalition government. He believes that he was removed from power through a foreign conspiracy, and yet he has not proved his claim. Imran Khan has asked his supporters to go door-to-door to spread his message. He had previously, announced that he would be holding anti-government public gatherings in all major cities across the country from July 2.
Such rallies will not bring any positive changes to the country but will cause further political uncertainty. The people cannot afford to face more financial burdens created due to political instability.
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Turbat
