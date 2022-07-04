Man dies in jet-propelled truck crash at US air show

WASHINGTON: The driver of a truck powered by jet engines was killed during a high-speed accident in front of spectators at an air show in the US state of Michigan, relatives said on Sunday.

Chris Darnell, 40, died on Saturday at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show, where he was driving the SHOCKWAVE Jet Truck down a runway at more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) per hour, according to police.

"We have lost our youngest son Chris in an accident doing what he loved; performing with SHOCKWAVE," his father Neal Darnell said on Facebook. In a separate post, he said the accident was a result of "a mechanical failure on the Jet Truck."