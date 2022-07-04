Aziz Memon accepts QMGPI Advisory Board role

Aziz Memon, a venerated entrepreneur and philanthropist, has accepted the invitation to join the Advisory Board of the prestigious London-based Queen Mary Global Policy Institute (QMGPI).

The invitation to become a part of this important global policy institute was received from Professor Colin Grant, chair, British Council Education Advisory Group and Trustee, Council for At Risk Academics, according to a press release issued by the English Speaking Union of Pakistan.

“I feel honoured to have been nominated for in QMGPI, and I have accepted the responsibility with pride and a deep-rooted commitment to the goals of QMGPI,” Memon said. “I will try my best to contribute so that its benefits could trickle dawn to the members of English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) in particular and the people of Pakistan in general.”

Memon is the first elected vice president of the ESU International, besides being patron-in-chief of the ESUP. “The nominations group was convened last week and I am quite delighted to convey to you its unanimous support for your addition to the QMGPI Advisory Board. I do understand that life is busy and that you have multiple commitments but would be delighted if you would accept our invitation to join us,” Professor Colin Grant, who is also vice principal (International) of the Queen Mary University of London, communicated.

The Advisory Board of the QMGPI is headed by Professor Subacchi, a visiting professor at the University of Bologna, while its other members include Emeritus Professor Dato’ Dr Visweswaran Navaratnam, Martin Uden, Professor Dr Jan Wouters, Poppy Jaman and Professor Dr Rajani Naidoo.

The QMGPI takes Queen Mary’s world-class research and helps to translate this expertise into positive social and practical dividends by addressing key global problems across a range of policy areas from global health to technology and from housing to human mobility. It’s known to be having strong governance in public health, diplomacy, innovation, communities and mental health.