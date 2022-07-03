Probe into solar company scam starts

LAHORE : Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has launched probe into irregularities in Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Company.

According to ACE officials, after seeing irregularities in Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Company, the probe has been started.

The company had appointed a consultant company for key positions, including chief executive officer, plant manager, and human resource manager. ACE directed the company officials to bring short listing of job application of CEO, CTO, GM Plant, Manager legal and Company Secretary.