Call to increase budget for girls’ education

LAHORE:Education experts at an advocacy forum while highlighting the vitality of education towards national progress emphasised on the increased allocation of budget for girls’ education especially in Punjab.

According to a press release, Awaz CDS Pakistan arranged the advocacy forum here with a major focus to highlight the importance of education without any gender bias. Chief Executive Awaz CDS Pakistan Zia ur Rehman, Prof Dr Qais Aslam, Additional Secretary (P&D) School System Qaiser Rasheed and others spoke on the occasion while a number of representatives of education sector organisations joined the forum.

Zia ur Rehman emphasised upon the provincial government to ensure equal as well as quality education in all areas of the province without any discrimination. To achieve this goal, he urged the government to immediately notify the Punjab Free and Compulsory Education Act 2014. Dr Qais Aslam said that overall current education level in the province was not up to the mark as still there are a number of barricades existing in our country in terms of social circumstances.