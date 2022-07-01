Decline in pendency of cases in SC

ISLAMABAD: The pendency/backlog of cases in the Supreme Court of Pakistan has reduced by 1,504 during June 2022. The backlog of cases has been reduced to 51,581 during the month of June 2022, says a press release issued by the office of the apex court Thursday.
As per statistics, a total of 1,442 cases were instituted during the period from June 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022, while 2,946 cases were disposed of during the same period.
It said that the backlogon June 30, 2022, remains at 51,581 cases, reducing the pendency by 1,504 cases, adding that the current reduction in cases is higher than the last five months of 2022. It stated that during the summer spell, judges, being cognizant of pendency and backlog of cases, remained committed to accelerating disposal of the cases and diminishing the backlog.
The judges continued to hear cases in various benches by utilising better case management strategies with the aim to minimise the backlog and provide relief to the litigants, it said
Moreover, in the week commencing from July 4-8, 2022, it said that Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has constituted five benches at the Principal Seat in Islamabad to expedite the case hearings and clear the backlog, adding that the same routine will be followed during the entire summer spell in the current year.
