Pak-Qatar ties being transformed into enduring partnership: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday, during his official tour to Qatar, called on Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, State of Qatar, Doctor Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, in Doha.
During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, defence and security cooperation and regional environment were discussed, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release. The COAS said that both countries shared great history of cordial relations and deep spirit of brotherhood, which were being transformed into an enduring partnership. Both sides underscored the importance of further enhancing cooperation in all fields.
The dignitaries also appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries.
ISLAMABAD: China has voiced its opposition to India's reported plans to hold the next year’s meeting of G-20 leaders...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday virtually addressed members of the US...
ISLAMABAD: The pendency/backlog of cases in the Supreme Court of Pakistan has reduced by 1,504 during June 2022. The...
Miftah Ismail has said the government imposed the petroleum levy in the range of Rs5 to 10 per litre on POL products...
The FBR has surpassed its annual tax collection target and fetched around Rs6,125 billion for the outgoing fiscal year...
ISLAMABAD: PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday announced the coalition government was forming a...
Comments