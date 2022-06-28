Razi first Pakistani to officiate ASC

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Razi Ahmed Khan has been nominated as a technical delegate for the 10th Asian Shotgun Championships that is scheduled in Almaty, Kazakhstan, from July 28 to August 8.

It is for the first time in the history of shooting sport that a Pakistani has been nominated as a technical delegate for the Asian Championship. Razi is the Secretary General of National Rifle Association of Pakistan. He is also a member of Asian Shooting Confederation’s sub-committee on shotgun.

“This is an honour for me and for Pakistan,” said Razi while talking to ‘The News’. He added that Pakistan’s three-member team will participate in this championship as NRAP has decided to give maximum international opportunities to national shooters. “The team consists of Fuzail-ur-Rehman, Waseem, and Danial Butt. I hope they will show produce results,” said Razi.