China-Punjab cooperation can push economic ties to new highs: Chinese CG

LAHORE: The newly-appointed Consul General of People’s Republic of China, Zhao Shiren, on Monday said the collaboration in various sectors of the economy between Punjab and China can push the economic ties to new highs, vowing the Chinese Consulate in Lahore will fully cooperate to accelerate business-to-business engagement for the industrial growth.

The Chinese consul general expressed these views, while visiting Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), where the issues of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and enhancement of investment by the Chinese enterprises were discussed.

PBIT CEO Ahmer Mallick accorded a warm welcome to the Chinese CG and showed him around different wings of PBIT. The consul general said China wished stable and sustainable development in Punjab, adding that agricultural technology, social sector, training of manpower and industrial development are the main areas at this stage of the CPEC. “China will help Punjab in development of industrial parks, transfer of technology and capacity building,” he added.

Zhao Shiren reiterated that the cooperation between Punjab and China in the fields of agriculture, technical education, livestock and tourism needs to be enhanced to explore the real potential.

The Chinese consul general also appreciated the performance of the China Desk of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade, citing that the PBIT was playing an important role for the facilitation of Chinese investors working on the investment projects in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Ahmer Mallick said the incumbent government is focusing on promoting export-oriented progress of industry and import substitution for the sustained economic growth.He further said China can help increase Pakistan’s exports by relocating export-oriented industries and initiating joint ventures in various fields, adding that this will boost industrial cooperation, besides strengthening bilateral economic partnership between the two countries.

Mallick said the PBIT, being the investment promotion agency, has been facilitating the potential investors in every possible way as well as playing a pivotal role to enhance and attract investments.