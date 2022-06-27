AJK president urges govt to redouble efforts to eliminate corruption

MUZAFFARABAD/MIRPUR: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry emphasised to eradicate corruption from the society, asking the government to redouble its efforts to get rid of such an inflicting disease.

While addressing a reception hosted by the people of Mirpur at the Quaid-e-Azam Stadium on Sunday, the president said, “If I cannot take care of the people and cannot stop the corruption then I have no moral justification whatsoever to speak on behalf of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir on world forums.” Referring to the pervasive corruption in Mirpur Development Authority (MDA), the president warned of serious consequences if the corruption was not immediately eradicated, especially in the MDA. Without mincing any words, the president said, “An imported person has let carry corruption in Mirpur for the past one year.

Barrister Sultan said the lands are being allotted illegally to non-state subjects and looted money is being transferred to foreign country (Birmingham, England).” He added that a secretary level officer is also involved in money laundering as well as there is a mafia that has set up a network for corruption and illegal activities.” The mafia, he said, was using the names of influential people to defame them, highlighting the overseas community’s role in strengthening the local economy. He said Kashmiri expatriates have been sending billions of US dollars foreign exchange that has been playing a vital role in development and strengthening the region’s economy.

Barrister Sultan lauded the people of Mirpur district, and acknowledged to have rendered sacrifices for the prosperity of country. “Mangla Dam was built on the graves of our forefathers. He said when there was no place to build the dam in Pakistan, then the people of Mirpur had offered their land, their houses and sacrificed everything for the Dam,” he added. He said the Kashmir Peace Forum International was holding a press conference on June 30 from the UK against human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

“The corruption in the MDA would be included in the agenda of the press conference, if the government would not stop it”, the president said.

The president said he was ready to sacrifice everything for the protection of the rights of the people of Mirpur, adding that being president of the State, he has been highlighting the Kashmir cause and protecting the rights of the people of Azad Kashmir.