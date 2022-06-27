MoU signed to impart leadership skills to students

Islamabad : A memorandum of understanding was signed here to empower schoolchildren with leadership and life skills necessary to thrive in the 21st century.

According to Fazal Niazi of the Franklin Covey Education, the initiative – Leader in Me – is an evidence-based training model developed by educators to build resilience and leadership in students, create a high-trust culture, and help improve academic achievement.

“This programme equips students, educators, and families with the leadership and life skills needed to thrive, adapt, and contribute in a dynamic world,” he said after signing the MoU papers with Kasim Kasuri of the private Beaconhouse School System.

Under the MoU, the school system will have access to the Leader in Me curriculum and a license to use Franklin Covey’s intellectual property, including books meant for Grades 3 to 5 that include skills such as critical thinking, creativity, self-discipline, relationship building, and goal achievement for learners. These books will supplement the personal, social, health, and emotional curriculum through valuable insights and teaching resources. Students and parents will also have access to the Student Schoolyard site by Leader in Me.

Also, the collaboration makes the school system the first exclusive partner for the ‘Train the Trainer’ programme. The country has the third highest school strength for the Leader in Me programme after the United States and Brazil.

“We are very excited to see the results of the Leader in Me process transforming the educational horizon of Pakistan,” he said.

On the occasion, Mr Kasim said the initiative was aligned with the concept of students taking ownership of their learning.

“The Leader in Me is an excellent value addition to our school system’s curriculum. I am hopeful that in the longer run this endeavour will help us raise and educate effective future leaders for our country,” he said.