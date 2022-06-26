LAHORE : As many as 17 graduate students were awarded American High School Diplomas for completing 12 years of schooling at ASIA during the 26th Graduation Ceremony at American School of International Academics (ASIA) here the other day.

US Consul General, William Makaneole was the chief guest of the ceremony. Ms Khatijah Corey, the Political Counselor was also present at the ceremony. Awards of top performance were given to Muneeb bin Hamad, Ayla Noor and Maham Faiz. From amongst the teaching faculty, six teachers reaped best teacher of the year awards for 2021-22.

ASIA has a dual accreditation from American Educational Commissions (NCA) North Central Association, Cognia and Advance Ed. USA.