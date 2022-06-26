10 held as police prevent armed clash

MARDAN: Police prevented loss of lives by arresting two armed groups who had taken positions against each other in a clash here on Saturday.
The families of Fida Hussain and Hassan Bahadur started clashing over a land dispute in Shahbazgarhi area of Mardan district and the police, after getting information, rushed to the area and arrested 10 armed men from both parties.
The cops also seized one Kalashnikov, two rifles, and pistols and started further probe.
Meanwhile, the police held a meeting and discussed the confiscation of properties of accused in serious cases of drug smuggling.
District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan chaired the meeting, which was also attended by retired sessions judge Abdul Rauf Khan, SDPOs of the district and SP Operation Mumtaz Khan.
The meeting discussed the confiscation of the properties in serious cases of drug smuggling in the light of the relevant laws.
