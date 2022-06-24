KP govt sends relief goods to Afghanistan for quake affectees

MIRANSHAH: Provincial Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Muhammad Iqbal Khan Wazir handed over food and non-food relief goods to the Afghan authorities for the recent earthquake affectees in Afghanistan at Pak-Afghan border Ghulam Khan crossing in North Waziristan tribal district on Thursday.

The relief goods loaded in five trucks were sent on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to help the quake-hit Afghan brethren and the Pakistani residents of North Waziristan, who had migrated to Afghanistan due to militancy and the subsequent military operations in the region in the yester years.

The consignment also had medicines and the First Aid equipment to support the injured and patients in these testing times.

Flanked by North Waziristan deputy commissioner and other officials of district administration Iqbal Wazir said that they had come on the special directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister to help the quake affectees of Afghanistan and the Pakistanis residing in neighbouring brotherly country.

He said that they were aware of the plight of Pakistani refugees in Afghanistan and that relief goods would soon be sent for them through two helicopters.

The minister also said that Angoor Adda, Alora Mandi and Ghulam Khan Zero Point crossings had been opened for the Pakistanis so they could easily come to their own country.

He said that teams of Rescue 1122, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) were present at the border crossing points to help the quake affectees.

It may be mentioned that a powerful earthquake struck the rural and mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing 1000 people and injuring over 1500.

The Afghan Taliban-led government has appealed to the international community for more aid to cope with the disaster caused by the devastating earthquake.