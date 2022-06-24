Saad Rafique apprised about performance of PIA, future plans

LAHORE: Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique visited PIA head office and its facilities where he was apprised about PIA's performance, its present and future plans.

He had detailed discussions with the PIA Board of Directors followed by a presentation given by CEO PIA Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat. Minister for Aviation instructed PIA officials to improve the services of the airline by utilizing the resources to their maximum potential.

He also visited the PIA training centre and flight simulator building where he was apprised about the commissioning and installation of the A320 flight simulator, which is expected to bring savings of Rs.25 crore annually. The Minister also visited PIA flight Kitchen and Precision Engineering Complex.

He directed PIA officials to complete the installation of the A320 flight simulator as soon as possible. A briefing was given by Director PIA Precision Engineering Complex, AVM Ifran Zaheer. Saad Rafique said that PIA Precision Engineering Complex is the pride of Pakistan and its contributions to the country are commendable. He expressed satisfaction knowing that PIA Precision Engineering Complex makes parts for world-renowned companies like Boeing and General Electric, and hoped that services of the Precision Engineering Complex may be utilized for Pakistan Railways parts production.