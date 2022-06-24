AIOU expands educational network

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is continuing its efforts to expand its educational network across Pakistan including AJK and GB to provide educational facilities to the people of remote and backward areas.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia ul-Qayyum himself is overseeing this expansion process. The construction work of Gwadar, Mithi, Moro, and Sukkur Campus buildings has been completed while the construction work of Sargodha, Sahiwal, Attock, Kalat, Gilgit, Sheikhupura, Rawalkot, and Hyderabad Regional Campus buildings will be started soon. It is pertinent to mention here that the VC is on a mission to relocate the university’s regional campuses from rented accommodation to their own buildings.