Imran to sing ‘neutral, neutral’ even in his sleep: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan would sing the tune of ‘neutral, neutral’, even in his sleep, adding that she has started feeling pity over his mental health.
Taking to Twitter, the PMLN vice-president shared a screenshot in which Imran Khan had said that he could not imagine that Shehbaz Sharif would be made the prime minister, local media reported.
Sharing this screenshot, Maryam Nawaz wrote that the poor man [Imran Khan] has been deeply and irreparably traumatised because as much as he worked hard to make false cases against Shehbaz Sharif and get him out of the field through foul play, Allah reversed his trick.
