Sindh govt removes PITE DG over service rules violation

KARACHI: The Sindh government has removed the director general of the Provincial Institute of Teachers Education (PITE) Sindh, who was earlier posted in contravention of service rules and orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

By taking notice of a story published at ‘The News’ on June 4, the Sindh government had removed the DG PITE Sindh Abdul Majeed Bhurt, an officer of the Bureau of Curriculum and Extension Wing (BoC&EW), Jamshoro, and sent him back to his parent department.

Bhurt was posted as additional director general of the Directorate of Curriculum, Assessment and Research Wing, Jamshoro, the departmental sources claimed. The former DG was appointed as the executive director of the Sindh Teacher Education Development Authority (STEDA) under the provincial school education department on June 28, 2019, along with the additional assignment of the position to look after the day-to-day affairs of the PITE.While, on January 3, he was posted as the permanent DG of PITE against the service rules and apex court’s order, in which the SC, in a petition no. 89/2011 and review petition no. 193/2013, had declared all the inductions, absorptions and postings of government employees to the departments other than their parent departments as illegal and unconstitutional. The apex court had directed the Sindh government to repatriate all the government officials to their parent departments at their original positions.