‘Mashaheer K Khatut Banaam Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi’ published

LAHORE:A book based on the research of Dr Ayesha Azeem titled “Mashaheer K Khatut Banaam Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi” (Letters of celebrities to Ataul Haq Qasmi) has been published.

Written during a literary journey spanning over six decades, the letter writers include authors, poets, intellectuals, journalists, lawyers, judges, bureaucrats, diplomats, people from all walks of life.

lecture: The Science Club of Senior Tutor Office and Institute of Biochemistry & Biotechnology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with UVAS arranged a motivational lecture of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Distinguished National Professor of Biotechnology/former Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council/ex-Founding Director General NIBGE Prof Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik (TI, SI, HI) on the hurdles and pitfalls in the long journey he travelled to reach the peak at Pasha Academic Block here on Wednesday.

He spoke about his 40 years of teaching and his research experiences in the area of biotechnology. He said his research appeared in prominent journals and having over 250 national and international publication and five patents.

He spoke about his administrative experience on various positions. He also shared his past experiences with the young students and advised them to work hard with full of dedication

and explore national and international innovative knowledge related to your field. He also advised them to never dishearten in life and facing the hardship of life with patience.